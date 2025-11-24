When Dharmendra Spoke, India Stopped To Listen: Iconic Dialogues That Made Him Bollywood’s Eternal He-Man

Dharmendra’s Most Iconic Dialogues: Fondly remembered as the “He-Man of Bollywood,” Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, ruled Hindi cinema through the 60s, 70s, and 80s with an irresistible blend of charm, vulnerability, and rugged masculinity. Whether he was the romantic poet, the fearless hero, or the soft-spoken lover, Dharmendra delivered every line with a sincerity that made it unforgettable.

Over the decades, he gave Hindi cinema some of its most enduring dialogues, moments that fans still quote, cherish, and celebrate. As India mourns his loss, we revisit the lines that will forever carry the magic of his voice.

“Basanti, in kutton ke samne mat naachna” - Sholay (1975)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of Bollywood’s most quoted lines, this iconic plea from Dharmendra to Hema Malini in Sholay has become a cultural milestone. Captured by Gabbar Singh’s men, Dharmendra’s character tries to protect Basanti’s dignity, blending romance, defiance, and heroism in a single unforgettable moment.

“Uma Ji! Shayad aapne khud ko kabhi hastey huey nahi dekha…” - Anupama (1966)

In Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anupama, Dharmendra plays Ashok, the gentle poet who helps the shy Uma (Sharmila Tagore) rediscover her confidence. This tender dialogue remains one of his most heartfelt lines—soft, vulnerable, and impossibly romantic.

“Kabhi zameen se baat ki hai Thakur, ye zameen humari maa hai” - Ghulami (1985)

A powerful reminder of India’s agrarian backbone, this dialogue reflects Dharmendra’s fiery performance as a revolutionary fighting for oppressed farmers in Rajasthan. It remains one of the strongest cinematic tributes to the dignity of the farmer.

“Kutte kamino, main tera khoon pee jaunga” - Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973)

If any line defined Dharmendra’s action-hero persona, it was this one. Delivered with raw intensity in Nasir Hussain’s multi-genre entertainer, the dialogue became a template for countless Bollywood threats that followed.

“When I dead, police coming… budiya going jail… budiya chakki peesing…” - Sholay

In one of Sholay’s funniest scenes, a drunken Dharmendra rambles through this hilarious monologue, blaming an old woman for creating trouble between him and Basanti. The charm, the humour, the timing—classic Dharmendra.

From thunderous one-liners to soft-spoken romantic confessions, Dharmendra didn’t just read dialogues—he owned them. His voice, intensity, and presence turned every line into cinema history. As fans revisit his legendary work, these dialogues remain timeless reminders of a star the world will never forget.

ALSO READ | Legend Of Legends: Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Karan Johar Confirms In An Emotional Note, 'End Of An ERA'