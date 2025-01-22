Mumbai: Esha Deol, the beloved daughter of Bollywood legends Hema Malini and Dharmendra, once faced shocking rumours that she was addicted to drugs. The baseless speculation, which surfaced in the early 2010s, left Esha deeply hurt and had a profound impact on her family, especially her mother, Hema Malini.

The incident was highlighted in Hema Malini’s biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, where Esha opened up about this difficult chapter in her life.



Esha recalled how devastated she felt when the rumours gained traction, with some publications even suggesting she was headed to rehab. To clear her name and reassure her mother, Esha took an extraordinary step, “When that article (about her being a drug addict) came out, I was so depressed and hurt that I told my mom she could get my blood test done to check.”

She added emphatically, “I am dead against drugs, and I have never touched them.”



Esha emphasised her commitment to preserving her parents’ dignity, saying,” I would have never done anything that would put my parents to shame. Yes, I would party, I would have a few drinks with my friends, I had my share of fun and why not? That was the right age and time. At that age, everyone parties and drinks; the only issue was that I was in the public eye.”



The rumours took a toll on Hema Malini, who was deeply hurt by the false accusations. Esha’s gesture of offering to take a blood test demonstrated her determination to clear her name and protect her family’s honour.