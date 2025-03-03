When Govinda Admitted To Hit On Madhuri Dixit If Wouldn’t Be Married To Sunita; Her Reaction Says It All

Mumbai: Govinda has never shied away from speaking about his past attractions and crushes in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has openly admitted that had he not been married to Sunita Ahuja, he might have pursued relationships with actresses like Neelam Kothari or the late Divya Bharti. However, one name that often surprises fans is Madhuri Dixit, the evergreen Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood.

In an old interview, Govinda, known for his charming and flirtatious nature, candidly revealed his admiration for Madhuri. Sitting next to his wife, Sunita, he confessed that if he had been single, he would have certainly “hit on” Madhuri Dixit. Praising her beauty and personality, he went on to say, “She is not just gorgeous on the outside but also a beautiful human being inside.”

While the statement may have been said in jest, Sunita’s reaction was worth noting. Initially, she looked visibly uncomfortable, seemingly unsure of how to react. As the conversation progressed, she maintained a rather cold expression. However, she later acknowledged that Govinda had always admired Madhuri and had spoken highly of her over the years. Her composed response suggested that she was accustomed to Govinda’s open confessions about his past attractions.

Despite his past revelations, Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has stood the test of time. The couple tied the knot in 1987 in a secret ceremony, keeping their marriage under wraps for a long time due to Govinda’s rising stardom. Over the years, they have had their fair share of ups and downs, with occasional rumours of marital discord surfacing in the media.

Recently, Govinda and Sunita were in the headlines once again, but this time for speculation about trouble in their marriage. Reports suggested that the couple had been living separately, fueling rumours of a possible divorce. However, Sunita was quick to shut down the gossip in style. She clarified that their living arrangement was simply due to personal convenience and had nothing to do with marital issues.

In a viral video, Sunita addressed the rumours, stating, “We live separately because when Govinda joined politics, our daughter was growing up, and party workers used to visit our home frequently. We preferred to have a separate space for privacy. But if anyone thinks they can separate Govinda and me, let them come forward and try.”

Her strong statement was enough to silence the rumours, proving that despite all the speculations, their bond remains solid.