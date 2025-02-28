When Govinda Confessed His Feelings For Divya Bharti Despite Being Married To Sunita Ahuja; Admitted He Has Second Marriage In His Kundali

Mumbai: Govinda, known for his charismatic on-screen presence and effortless comic timing, once made a bold revelation about his feelings for his Shola Aur Shabnam co-star, the late Divya Bharti. In a throwback interview with Stardust, the actor admitted that he was deeply attracted to Divya, calling her a “very sensuous girl,” and confessed that it was difficult to resist her charm—even though he was married to Sunita Ahuja at the time.

During the interview, Govinda candidly spoke about his admiration for both Juhi Chawla and Divya Bharti. He said: “Well, I am a firm believer in destiny. What has to happen, will happen. Yes, I like Juhi a lot. Even Divya Bharti. Divya is a very sensuous girl. It’s difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya’s charms. I haven’t given in to the temptation as yet.”

His confession took many by surprise, as it was rare for actors at the time to openly discuss their feelings for co-stars, especially when they were already married.

In the same interview, Govinda did not shy away from discussing the possibility of a second marriage, further shocking his fans. He revealed that a second marriage was predicted in his horoscope, hinting at the possibility of another relationship in the future.

“Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and then, maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my Kundli.”

Fast forward to the present, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage, with rumours suggesting that they may be heading for a divorce after 37 years together. While the couple has faced ups and downs in the past, speculation about their separation has intensified in recent months.