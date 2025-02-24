When Govinda Decided To Part Ways With Sunita Ahuja & Marry Neelam

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda, known for his charm and impeccable comic timing, has always been in the spotlight, not just for his films but also for his personal life. One of the most talked-about chapters of his past was his close bond with actress Neelam Kothari, which nearly led to him breaking off his engagement with Sunita Ahuja.

In a 1990 interview with Stardust, Govinda openly admitted that he had once decided to part ways with Sunita because he wanted to marry Neelam. He recalled, “I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam.”

His revelation shocked many at the time, as Govinda and Neelam had been a beloved on-screen pair in films like Love 86 and Khudgarz. Their chemistry fueled speculation about their off-screen relationship, which, according to Govinda, was more than just professional.

During a more recent interview, Sunita reflected on their turbulent past, stating that their relationship had faced many ups and downs over the years. She revealed that she had endured the difficult phase when Govinda was drawn toward Neelam but ultimately stood by him.

Their daughter, Tina Ahuja, who was present during the conversation, described her mother as an “intense lover” who deeply loves Govinda despite all the challenges they faced.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987, in a private ceremony. Sunita is the sister-in-law of Govinda’s uncle, Anand Singh, who worked as an assistant director to Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The couple kept their marriage a secret for several years to maintain Govinda’s rising star status.

Despite the hurdles, their marriage stood the test of time, and they are now parents to two children—daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan.

Over the years, Govinda and Neelam have maintained mutual respect, with both having moved on in their personal lives. Neelam eventually married actor Samir Soni, while Govinda and Sunita continue to share a strong bond.