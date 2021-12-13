When groom Vicky Kaushal couldn’t take his eyes off ladylove Katrina Kaif – In Pic!

Bollywood power couple actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021.

Since the marriage, the couple has been posting pictures of their wedding ceremonies on Instagram. Earlier in the day, the newlywed bride shared photos from her D-Day in which her six sisters can be seen bringing her to the mandap, holding a flower canopy covering the bride.

As soon as Kat shared the pictures on her social media, another picture from groom’s side has been doing the rounds on the internet, where Vicky can’t take his eyes off her as she walks towards him. He kept on smiling and was seen continuously gazing at her.

The picture has gone viral on social media where their fans can be seen praising the couple and also went on tagging them the ‘best’ among all. Now, the picture has been shared fan pages on their social media account.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen smiling at Vicky while walking with her sisters.

Katrina called her sisters as ‘pillar of strength’ and penned a heartwarming post for them.

Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area.