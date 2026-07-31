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'When I first heard': Anup Soni opens up on voicing as Karna in animated series ‘Legend of Karna’

Anup Soni has revealed that, he is voicing Karna in the upcoming animated series 'The Legend of Karna'.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
'When I first heard': Anup Soni opens up on voicing as Karna in animated series ‘Legend of Karna’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'When I first heard': Anup Soni opens up on voicing as Karna in animated series ‘Legend of Karna’
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