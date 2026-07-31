/'When I first heard': Anup Soni opens up on voicing as Karna in animated series ‘Legend of Karna’

Reflecting on his earliest memories of the iconic character, the actor said, "My first memory of Karna comes from Mahabharat, and what fascinates me about him is that he was such a powerful warrior, but still his life was filled with identity, acceptance, and loyalty. As I grew older, I realised that Karna is not just a character of bravery but also of emotions and conflicts. That complexity makes him one of the most interesting characters in our mythology."