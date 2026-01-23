When Is Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Releasing? Aditya Dhar Shares Update

Mumbai: Director Aditya Dhar shared an update regarding the release of the sequel to the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar' on Friday.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya Dhar replied to a fan who asked him to release the film's teaser soon. In response, the filmmaker assured him of its release in a "few days."



He wrote, "Teaser will be out in few days," accompanied by the folding hands emoji.





Earlier, Director Ram Gopal Varma predicted the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 to be the biggest "multi-starrer" movie of Bollywood after the success of its first instalment.



Taking to his X handle, the director explained the reason for the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2's success, saying that the actors in the first instalment have now become huge stars.



"Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi-starrer ever, in the history of cinema, because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about. In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big, but now all of them have become giant superstars and hence Dhurandhar 2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever," wrote Ram Gopal Varma.



Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', has rewritten the box office books by beating 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.



Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The film has been planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.