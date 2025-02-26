When Jaya Bachchan Fought With Destiny For Amitabh Bachchan’s Life When He Was Clinically Dead

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary megastar of Indian cinema, has faced numerous challenges in his illustrious career, but none as life-threatening as the fateful accident on the sets of Coolie in 1982. The incident nearly claimed his life, leaving the entire nation in shock. However, one person who refused to give up hope was his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Her unwavering strength and determination became a beacon of hope during Amitabh’s darkest hour.

It was July 26, 1982, when Amitabh Bachchan was filming an action sequence for Manmohan Desai’s Coolie. In the scene, he was supposed to engage in a fight with actor Puneet Issar. However, a mistimed jump caused him to crash into the sharp edge of a table. The impact was so severe that it left him gravely injured.

Initially, no one realized the seriousness of the injury, but soon, his condition began deteriorating rapidly. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him clinically dead. His pulse had dropped to nearly zero, and he remained unconscious for over 14 hours. It was a moment of sheer devastation for his family, friends, and millions of fans across the country.

While the entire nation was praying for Amitabh’s survival, Jaya Bachchan refused to accept defeat. She stayed by his side, fighting fate with an unshakable belief that he would recover.

According to those present at the hospital, Jaya’s faith never wavered. She performed every ritual and prayer she could think of, refusing to leave his side even for a moment. Doctors worked tirelessly to revive the superstar, but it was her presence and determination that became a source of strength for everyone around him.

Even Rajiv Gandhi, a close friend of Amitabh, visited him in the hospital, deeply concerned about his condition. The entire nation came together, with thousands of fans gathering outside the hospital, holding vigils and offering prayers for his recovery.

After days of struggle, Amitabh Bachchan finally showed signs of improvement. His condition slowly stabilized, and he regained consciousness. It was nothing short of a miracle. Doctors credited medical intervention, but those close to the family knew that Jaya Bachchan’s relentless prayers and faith played an equally crucial role in his recovery.

Following a long and painful recovery, Amitabh Bachchan returned to complete Coolie, proving his resilience. As a mark of respect and gratitude, Manmohan Desai included a special note before the film’s climactic fight scene, informing the audience about the life-threatening incident that had taken place during filming.



Amitabh Bachchan’s near-fatal accident remains one of the most talked-about incidents in Bollywood history. But beyond the medical intervention and prayers, it was Jaya Bachchan’s unwavering strength and love that truly turned the tide.