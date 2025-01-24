When Jaya Bachchan Said She Is The Last Priority Of Husband Amitabh Bachchan; Netizens Feel Sad For Her

Mumbai: Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is once again in the spotlight, but this time for an emotional revelation she made years ago during her appearance with husband Amitabh Bachchan on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. A clip from the interview has resurfaced, where Jaya candidly admitted to being her husband’s “last priority,” sparking a wave of reactions from netizens.

During the iconic interview, Jaya spoke about Amitabh’s priorities in life, saying, “Amitji’s priority is his parents, children, work, and then me, or maybe even after someone else, like his makeup artist or someone. I am his last priority.”

Her facial expression visibly shifted as she made the remark, but she added that she had come to terms with it, saying she was “okay” with the situation.

As the video makes rounds on social media, netizens have expressed a mix of emotions, with many feeling sympathetic towards Jaya. Comments like, “She’s a courageous woman,” and, “It’s sad that she felt this way, but it shows her strength and patience,” have been pouring in.

Jaya Bachchan’s candid confession serves as a reminder of the challenges even the most celebrated couples face in their personal lives. While the resurfaced video has struck an emotional chord with fans, it also highlights the resilience and understanding that have kept their relationship strong for decades.

Despite the confession, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have remained a power couple in Bollywood, celebrating over 40 years of marriage. Over the decades, their relationship has evolved, and their camaraderie today is often admired. The couple continues to stand by each other, supporting their family and thriving in their respective careers.