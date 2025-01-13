Mumbai: The alleged affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha has been one of Bollywood’s most discussed and controversial topics. While neither party has openly confirmed their relationship, the rumours created a significant stir in the industry, especially in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh’s wife, once addressed this sensitive issue, sharing her thoughts on the challenges she faced during that time.

In a 2008 interview with People magazine, her candid response offered clarity and showcased her strength in dealing with such controversies.

When asked directly about the rumours, Jaya said, “If there was any, he would have been somewhere else, na? People liked them as a couple on screen, and that’s fine. The media tried linking him with every one of his heroines. My life would have been hell if I had taken it all seriously. We are made of sterner stuff.”

Jaya was also asked if she would object to Amitabh and Rekha sharing screen space again. Her reply showed her confidence and lack of insecurity, "Why should I mind? But I feel it will be more like a sensation than actual work. And that’s a pity because one will miss the opportunity of seeing them together. Both of them probably realise it will go beyond work.”

Jaya also shared how she maintained a strong marriage despite the challenges of being in the public eye, “By just leaving him alone. You have to have the conviction. I married a good man and a family that believes in commitment. You must not get too possessive, especially in our profession, where you know things aren’t going to be easy. You can either drive the artiste crazy or you can help him or her grow. And if he goes, then he was never yours!”

Her words remain an inspiring testament to resilience, offering a masterclass in handling personal and public challenges with dignity.