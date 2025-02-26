Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her outspoken nature and strong opinions. However, there was a time when she was reportedly upset with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for not casting her in Chennai Express and instead choosing Deepika Padukone for the role. This revelation, made by Rohit himself in an interview, has resurfaced, sparking discussions among Bollywood fans.

During a conversation where Ajay Devgn was also present, Rohit Shetty disclosed how Kareena didn’t speak to him for nearly six months after she was not cast in Chennai Express. This revelation came after Kareena admitted in another interview that she tends to distance herself when she feels hurt by someone. The filmmaker shared that despite their strong professional bond, this particular incident created a temporary rift between them.

Over the years, Kareena has often been accused of being possessive about certain roles and feeling insecure about rising contemporaries. Social media users have been quick to react to these revelations. Some have criticized Kareena for feeling entitled to roles, while others defended her, saying that actors are bound to feel bad when they lose out on big films. A few users also pointed out that this is not the first time Kareena has been vocal about missing out on major projects, reminding everyone how she once regretted rejecting Kal Ho Naa Ho and Ram-Leela.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rohit Shetty have long moved past this incident and share a cordial relationship today, the resurfacing of this revelation has once again brought attention to Bollywood’s behind-the-scenes dynamics. Whether it was a case of professional disappointment or personal rivalry, one thing is clear—losing out on Chennai Express left a lasting impact on Kareena.