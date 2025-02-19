When Kareena Kapoor Khan Slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali As Confused & Vowed To Never Work With Him

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali once had a rocky equation, with the actress openly criticizing the filmmaker for dropping her from Devdas. But years later, even after they seemingly made amends, Kareena walked out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, leaving Bhansali in a tight spot just days before the shoot.

Back in 2002, Kareena Kapoor was eager to play Paro in Devdas and had even done a screen test. She later revealed in an interview with Filmfare that Bhansali had initially given her a signing amount but later replaced her with Aishwarya Rai. Upset over the incident, she said, “Sanjay hurt me. Even if I have no work, I’ll never work with him.”

Bhansali, however, denied her claims. He clarified that Kareena had approached him with designer Neeta Lulla, but he had made it clear that the photoshoot was not a confirmation of her role. After seeing the results, he felt Aishwarya was the perfect choice. The director also responded to Kareena’s allegations by saying, “She said I don’t know how to make films. I’d like to inform her that I do know how to make films.”

Years later, the two seemed to have moved past their differences when Bhansali cast Kareena as the lead in Ram-Leela. The actress even shot promotional pictures for the film, but suddenly backed out, citing scheduling conflicts. She explained, “I had allotted 100 days, but Bhansali wanted more. Since I had already signed three big films, I couldn’t accommodate the extra dates.”

Her last-minute exit reportedly left Bhansali fuming, as sets had already been constructed. He later expressed his disappointment, saying, “It was shocking—her exit just 10 days before the shoot.”

After Kareena’s departure, Deepika Padukone stepped in as Leela, and Ram-Leela became a massive success, cementing Deepika’s position as Bhansali’s muse. While Kareena has gone on to build an impressive career, her fallout with Bhansali remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about casting changes.