When Kiara Advani Said She Only Wants To Become Pregnant Due To This Reason & Expressed Her Desire On Having Twins

Mumbai: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s pregnancy announcement has left their fans overjoyed, but did you know that Kiara once made a hilarious confession about why she would love to get pregnant?

Back in 2019, while promoting her film Jugjugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani was asked about her thoughts on pregnancy. As reported by KoiMoi, the actress gave a lighthearted and amusing response. “I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go,” she admitted with a laugh.

Kiara, known for her disciplined fitness regime, joked that pregnancy would give her the perfect excuse to indulge in all her favourite foods without restrictions.

During the same conversation, she was asked if she had a preference for twins or a specific gender. Kiara responded with a heartfelt answer, saying, “I just want healthy children that God will gift me.”

She further revealed that in an ideal world, she would love to have one boy and one girl to complete her family.

Fast forward to 2025, and Kiara is now stepping into this exciting new phase of motherhood with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. Their adorable pregnancy announcement—featuring a pair of tiny knitted booties—has left fans gushing over their beautiful journey together.

While pregnancy cravings might just be around the corner for Kiara, one thing is certain—her wish to embrace motherhood is finally coming true, and her fans couldn’t be happier!