When Manish Malhotra Styled Pop Legend Michael Jackson In Just 1 Day For 1998 Bollywood Awards

Mumbai: Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has styled Bollywood's biggest stars, recently shared a special memory about dressing pop legend Michael Jackson.

The designer took to Instagram to post a throwback moment from 1998 when he was asked to create an outfit for Jackson for the Bollywood Awards in New York. Malhotra, in a long note, recalled the time when he had only "one day" to prepare the outfit and had to do so "without any measurements".

The post also included a compilation of videos and pictures, including one where he posed with Jackson.

"Throwback: It was an honor and so exciting to be dressing the fabulous @michaeljackson at the Bollywood Awards held in 1998 at Nassau Coliseum, Long Island, New York. I won a Costume Award for @karanjohar's #KuchKuchHotaHai. When I got a message from Kamal Dhandona and the late S P Hinduja, the sponsors of the show, to dress #MichaelJackson, I was thrilled. At that time, in 1998, I wanted to blend a global infusion into the traditional sherwani cut, so I worked on a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl/stole in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders. All of it was made in one day and without measurements," read Malhotra's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the ace designer started 2025 on a high note as he graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The globally acclaimed designer made a stylish debut, looking sharp in a custom-designed black tuxedo with a white shawl lapel and abstract detailing, designed by his label.