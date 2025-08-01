Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940049https://zeenews.india.com/people/when-mirzapur-meets-westeros-ali-fazal-shares-moment-with-pedro-pascal-2940049.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ALI FAZAL

When Mirzapur Meets Westeros: Ali Fazal Shares Moment With Pedro Pascal

Actor Ali Fazal on Friday left fans into a frenzy with his latest picture on social media as it features him posing with none other than the international star Pedro Pascal.

|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 05:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

When Mirzapur Meets Westeros: Ali Fazal Shares Moment With Pedro Pascal(Source: Instagram)

 Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal on Friday left fans into a frenzy with his latest picture on social media as it features him posing with none other than the international star Pedro Pascal.
 
In the image, the two can be seen seated together on a flight, with Ali captioning it cryptically.
 
"?? Shhhhhh," he wrote, sparking widespread speculation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

 Some fans even questioned, "What's cooking?" -- hinting at a potential international collaboration in the works.
 
Ali has been creating waves globally. He was worked in several global projects such as Death on the Nile and Victoria & Abdul.
 
His picture with Pedro also garnered reactions from Bollywood fraternity.
 
"Oh my God!!!!!!," actor Tabu commented.
 
"Whaaaatttt!!!!!!!!!!," actor Anjali Anand wrote.
 
With this surprise encounter with Pedro Pascal, best known for roles in The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and Narcos,  the buzz around Ali's next international move has only intensified.
 
Meanwhile, Ali and Richa Chadha have recently come on board as producers on 'Secrets of a Mountain Serpent' through their production banner 'Pushing Button Studios'. The movie is set to make its world premiere at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, according to Variety.
 
The film is directed by Nidhi Saxena, who won Venice's Biennale College Fund grant for the project. Saxena previously helmed 'Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman,' which premiered at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival.
 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK