When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed: How Om Puri lunged at the attacker and saved his life

In the memoirs of Indian cinema, few friendships have been as legendary as that of Naseeruddin Shah and the late Om Puri. Best friends, National School of Drama classmates, and collaborators on iconic films like Aakrosh, Droh Kaal, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, their bond was built on decades of shared experiences and mutual respect. But behind the connection and on-screen brilliance lay a story of real-life heroism, one that few knew until Shah recounted it in his 2014 memoir, And Then One Day: A Memoir.

When Om Puri saved Naseeruddin Shah

Shah reveals a harrowing incident that occurred during the shooting of Bhumika. One evening, while enjoying dinner with Puri, a man named Jaspal, whom Shah had long avoided, approached the table. What seemed like a routine encounter quickly escalated into violence.

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“I started to rise, wearily preparing myself for another free-for-all. Before I could move, Om, with a strangled cry, lunged at something behind me. I turned to see Jaspal holding a small knife, its point dripping blood, his hand raised to strike again, and Om and two others grappling to subdue him,” Shah recounts.

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In an act of sheer courage, Puri subdued the attacker, ensuring Shah’s safety. He then spirited Shah to Cooper Hospital in a police van, despite arguments with restaurant staff and a tense exchange with local law enforcement. “Om made the cardinal error of climbing in as well without permission and managed to rile the boss-man, thereby asking the cops to be gentle with me. He was ordered to get off, and after considerable pleading with the goon in charge, was allowed to stay. Neither of us had an idea where we were headed, but I prayed it was not the police station,” Shah writes.

A Friendship Beyond Films: Shah and Puri

Om Puri, who passed away on January 6, 2017, at the age of 66 from a heart attack, was celebrated not only for his presence on screen but also for his fearless, compassionate nature.

Together, Shah and Puri, whose friendship spanned over 40 years, were a bond to loyalty, courage, and the unspoken bond shared by two of India’s most remarkable actors.