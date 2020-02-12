When Neena Gupta was outwitted by an airline staff member

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neena will be next seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", with her "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta does not like middle seats on flights. Recently, she shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice.

"Once when I was travelling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request for a window seat or an aisle seat," Neena said.

However, the actress couldn't get a seat of her choice, so she decided to take resort to her celebrity status. She tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actress.

"I told her I had acted in 'Badhaai Ho' but she didn't recognise me. I questioned her why she hasn't watched such a great film. She countered me asking if I watched Tamil movies," recalled Neena on "The Kapil Sharma Show", about her encounter with the support staff lady, who was a Tamilian.

Neena will be next seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", with her "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.

 

