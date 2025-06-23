When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Tried To ‘Break The Ice’ With John Cena And Walked Straight Into A Prank On The Set Of Prime Video’s Heads Of State

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked into the sets of Prime Video’s highly anticipated action-comedy Heads of State armed with charm, confidence, and a classic WWE references. But what she didn’t expect? To find herself on the receiving end of an appropriate prank on her very first day. the film marks her return to action alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Sharing a hilarious tale from the set, she recalls trying to “break the ice” with Cena, only to walk straight into a trap set by her co-stars that she absolutely did not see coming.

Priyanka hilariously recalls, “The first scene we were doing together, I literally went in just because I was like, I'll break the ice. I'll just go in and be like, I don't see you. I think they were in on it or whatever when I went, and John and Idris were standing with each other. I was like, now I've offended him, he hates that. That's what Idris said. He's like, don't say that. He hates when people do that and then they were obviously taking the piss. So that cracked the ice.”

In Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps into the boots of Noel Bisset, an elite MI6 agent tasked with protecting two of the world’s most high-profile leaders – Will Derringer, the President of the United States, and Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, played by John Cena and Idris Elba, respectively.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles, with Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles rounding out the star-studded ensemble cast. The high-stakes action comedy, packed with political twists and comedic turns, premieres July 2 exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.