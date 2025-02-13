When Priyanka Chopra Schooled Ranveer Allahbadia Over The Importance Of Family As He Mentioned Fame Changes People

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing backlash against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia over his controversial remark on India’s Got Latent, an old interview of him with Priyanka Chopra Jonas has resurfaced online. In the viral clip from The Ranveer Show (2022), Priyanka can be seen firmly shutting down Ranveer’s assumptions about fame and changing personal relationships.

During the interview, Ranveer asked Priyanka if she still attended family functions despite being at a global level of fame. A visibly confused Priyanka questioned his intent, prompting him to clarify that he couldn’t imagine someone at her level of stardom participating in regular family events.

Priyanka quickly corrected him, saying, “So? You’re saying I’m not going to dance in the baraat at my brother’s wedding?” When Ranveer hesitantly replied, “Maybe?”, Priyanka shut down his assumption with a firm response: “Maybe nahi bhai! Of course! My cousins, my brothers… Family is most important to me. My fame is a byproduct of my job, it does not define me. My fame is not my job. It’s very clear to me. I’m not famous for a living, I work for a living and fame comes with it. So, it’s not something I can control. That’s something that’s thrust upon me.”

The resurfacing of this old video comes at a time when Ranveer Allahbadia is under fire for an inappropriate question he asked on India’s Got Latent. His remark—“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”—was widely condemned as crude and offensive.

The backlash has been severe, with multiple police complaints filed against him, comedian Samay Raina (the show’s creator), and other individuals involved. Despite issuing an apology, Ranveer continues to face criticism, with many questioning his approach to content creation and humour.

The viral clip has reignited discussions about how influencers and content creators perceive success. Priyanka Chopra’s words—“Fame is a byproduct of my job, it does not define me”—stand in stark contrast to how Ranveer has been navigating his career.

As he deals with the fallout from the India’s Got Latent controversy, this resurfaced interview serves as a reminder that fame is fleeting, but respect and values define long-term success.