When Rajesh Khanna Warned Twinkle Khanna About Akshay Kumar

The late Bollywood legend Rajesh Khanna shared a playful yet memorable moment involving his son-in-law, Akshay Kumar. Known for his iconic performances and unmatched wit, Rajesh Khanna humorously referred to Akshay as the “Hera Pheri guy,” referencing his blockbuster films Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2. His lighthearted remarks highlighted both his sense of humor and his affection for his daughter, Twinkle Khanna.

During the clip, Rajesh Khanna jokingly said, “Iss umar mein toh humara jo jamai raja hai vo bohot gaata hai. Kabhi vo Bhool Bhulaiyaa karta hai, kabhi Hera Pheri karta hai, Hera Pheri 2 karta hai. Bohot hera pheri karta hai. Hera Pheri wala hi aadmi hai vo.” (“At this age, our son-in-law sings a lot. Sometimes he does Bhool Bhulaiyaa, sometimes Hera Pheri, and then Hera Pheri 2. He’s always up to some antics. He’s quite the ‘hera pheri’ guy.”)

The legendary actor went on to share his playful advice for Twinkle about managing her relationship with Akshay. He said, “Maine apni beti ko bhi bola hai. Maine kaha hai, ‘Dekho Tina baba, mai Tina bola hu kyuki Twinkle uska naam hai, Tina baba, zara iski lagaam kheench ke rakhna, lekin itni bhi nahi kheenchna ki toot jae.’”

(“I’ve told my daughter, ‘Look, Tina baba’—I call her Tina because her name is Twinkle—‘keep a check on him, but don’t pull the reins too tight that they break.’”)

This light-hearted exchange showcased Rajesh Khanna’s ability to infuse humour into even the most ordinary moments, turning fatherly advice into something unforgettable. His witty commentary also reflected the warm and endearing relationship he shared with Twinkle and Akshay, blending love with humour effortlessly.

The video has resurfaced as a fond memory for fans, serving as a reminder of Rajesh Khanna’s iconic charm and his knack for memorable anecdotes. It also gives fans a glimpse into the affectionate and humorous dynamics of the Khanna-Kumar family, where love and laughter remain at the heart of their relationships.