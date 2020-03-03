हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hrithik Roshan

When Ranveer Singh inspired Hrithik Roshan's style sense

Hrithik, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, shared a couple of photos on Instagram on Monday afternoon. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a red tee along with a white towel that he has wrapped like a lungi.

When Ranveer Singh inspired Hrithik Roshan&#039;s style sense
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singhs famous out-of-the-box fashion sense has a new fan in Hrithik Roshan, it seems.

Hrithik, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, shared a couple of photos on Instagram on Monday afternoon. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a red tee along with a white towel that he has wrapped like a lungi.

"Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess Ranveer Singh," Hrithik wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. Pic courtesy : @iam_sentinel . . Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @ranveersingh . .

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

While Ranveer Singh is yet to comment on Hrithik's post, we are sure he is going to love it!

Of course, look at Hrithik's pic closely and you understand the probable reason for his quirky dressing. In the photo, the actor has an injury on his right ankle which is covered with a bandage.

This did not escape the attention of Hrithik's "Super 30" co-star Mrunal Thakur who expressed concern. Commenting below the actor's post, Mrunal wrote that she loves the funny caption and added: "What happened to your foot?"

Commenting on Hrithik's post, a fan called him "Fashion icon" while a user trolled him saying "Sanskaari Krish".

Another user suggested that the actor is looking nice in his "lungi" and he should try his luck in South films.

 

