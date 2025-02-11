When Saif Ali Khan Revealed The Real Reason For Kareena Kapoor Khan Not Converting To Islam After Marriage

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s interfaith marriage has often been a topic of discussion, but the actor has always been clear about his stance on religious conversion. In an earlier interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Saif openly stated that he never wanted Kareena to change her religion after marriage.

He said, “I would never want her (Kareena) to change her religion. That is the trouble with religion really… it expects conversion. I don’t buy or believe that. I think it’s good that the government, too, has, unless I’m misinformed, amended the law to include it in the Special Marriage Act. If and when we do get married, no one has to change his or her religion.”

Saif also addressed the false claims that Kareena had converted to Islam after marrying him in 2012. He dismissed such speculations, emphasizing that religion has never been an issue in their lives. “People say she has converted. No, she hasn’t. These talks—emotionally, intellectually, and socially—do not feature in our lives anywhere,” he clarified.

Saif went on to praise Kareena not just as an actress but also as someone who has contributed to society. He highlighted her work in supporting women’s rights and health awareness, urging the country to recognize her efforts.

“The country should be proud of Kareena’s contribution to cinema and society. She has worked for women’s rights and better health. She should be celebrated as a symbol of a strong, modern individual,” Saif stated.

Saif and Kareena’s love story has always been one of mutual respect and individuality. Their decision to maintain their personal beliefs while being together is a testament to their modern outlook on marriage and faith.