Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan, who has been in the news recently for the attack at his Mumbai residence, is now making headlines for a resurfaced old interview in which he opened up about the discrimination Muslims face when trying to buy homes in India.

During an interview promoting one of his films, Saif was asked whether he had experienced discrimination as a Muslim in the United States. Responding candidly, Saif said, “Not in the USA, but I face it in India. Try to buy a house in Juhu being a Muslim, and you will be denied, saying, ‘We don’t give houses to Muslims.’”

Saif further elaborated on the broader issue of religious tensions in India. He remarked, “There are religious tensions in India, and maybe that is the thing about India—to tolerate it, deal with it. I mean, human nature is not simple and it will never be simple. A man fights with his wife, and brothers fight with each other, so it’s natural one country will fight with another, and one religion will fight with another. Fighting is not unusual. I think peace is unusual, understanding is unusual, so it’s fine.”



Saif’s statements highlighted the persistent issue of housing discrimination against minorities, particularly Muslims, in India. Areas like Juhu, known for being affluent and cosmopolitan, are still not immune to these biases. His remarks reflect the challenges faced by many Muslims who encounter rejections based on stereotypes, even in urban and multicultural settings. Even actor Emraan Hashmi had spoken about this discrimination long back.

Saif Ali Khan’s candidness about the subject has reignited discussions about religious tolerance and inclusivity in India. While his comments may seem disheartening, it serves as a reminder of the need to address these biases and foster a more accepting society.