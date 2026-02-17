When Salim Khan got candid on marrying Salma Khan, taking 'saat pheras' before Nikah to saying 'our family doesn't eat beef...'

Salim Khan health update: Legendary Indian screenwriter and film producer Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's famous Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning, February 17. While the cause of his admission remains unknown as of now, his family members were spotted rushing in to meet the ailing Khan patriarch. He is 90.

Known for speaking his mind, Salim Khan in his 2025 interview with The Free Press Journal opened up on many things. He talked about how his family doesn't eat beef and also recalled taking 'saat pheras' with wife Salma Khan.

Explaining his point, the noted writer said, “from Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed pet dogs. But in the teachings of prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and it is a mufid cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and beef is forbidden. Prophet Mohammed has adopted good things from every religion. Like eating only halaal meat which was adopted from the Jews, who call it kosher. He has postulated that every religion is good and believes in a Supreme Power like we do."

Salim Khan On Marrying Salma

He recalled taking 'saat pheras' before a nikah ceremony. He said, “You see, I have lived all my life amidst Hindus. Even in the police stations and colonies, we celebrated Hindu festivals as everyone from a sipahi to the head constable was a Hindu. So it was not as if we began keeping Ganpati at home only after my marriage. My family had no objection to my marriage either."

“My father-in-law, a dentist, was from the Dogra community. He had investigated my background when the matter of my wedding came about and respected the fact that I came from a good family and was well-educated. He candidly told me that my religion was his only objection. I assured him that even if we had disagreements or fights, my wife and I would certainly not have them because of our religions! We have been wedded now for 60 years!", he added.

Salim Khan added, "My wife had loved the saat phere ritual and had seen her sister as well as cousin follow it. So I myself found a pandit in my locality aur phere lagwa liye. We had a nikaah too, which is essentially a ritual that ascertains that you are not marrying under pressure or force."

Who is Salim Khan?

As part of the prolific screenwriting duo of Salim–Javed, along with Javed Akhtar, they revolutionised Bollywood with films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar and Seeta Aur Geeta among many others.

Salim Khan got married to Salma Khan, who was originally named Sushila Charak in 1964. The couple has 4 children together; Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and one daughter, Alvira Khan. In 1981, Salim Khan had a second marriage with actress Helen Richardson. Years later, they decided to adopt a girl named Arpita, who is now married to actor Aayush Sharma.