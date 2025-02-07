When Salman Khan Spoke About Not Eating Beef In His Diet

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always been vocal about his beliefs and values. During his appearance on Rajat Sharma’s popular talk show Aap Ki Adalat, the actor addressed his dietary habits and clarified his stance on beef consumption.

In the video, Rajat Sharma asked him about his diet, to which Salman casually responded: “Everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork.”

Elaborating on his beliefs, Salman expressed his respect for all religions and explained why he chose not to eat beef. He said, “Gaay hamari bhi maata hai. Main maanta hoon meri maa hai woh, kyunki meri khudki maa Hindu hai. Mere pita Muslim hain. Meri dusri maa Helen Christian hai. Meri maa mere ghar mein rehti hai. I believe in every religion. You have to respect all religions. Main har side se hoon. Hum poora Hindustan hai.”

This statement resonated with many fans, as Salman highlighted his multi-religious upbringing and emphasized unity and respect among different faiths.

Salman Khan’s family background is a blend of different cultures—his father, Salim Khan, is Muslim, while his mother, Salma Khan (originally Sushila Charak), is Hindu. His stepmother, Helen, is Christian. The actor has often spoken about how he was raised to respect all faiths and follow traditions from different religions.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his much-anticipated film Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss along with Rashmika Mandanna, which is set to release this Eid reportedly. Fans are eager to see him back in action and how.