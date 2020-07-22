When Sara Ali Khan, mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were like 'riot of colours with water slaughter' - Pic proof

New Delhi: Throwbacks are the best and most priced possessions, hands down! Young and generation-next star Sara Ali Khan shares some of the best throwback pictures and videos from her treasure box on Instagram.

She recently dropped a wonderful picture from her childhood days with mommy Amrita Singh and little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Also, do not miss out on Sara's poetic caption:

Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter

Riot of colours with Water Slaughter

Mommy so young I almost forgot her

Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her

But it was healthy fun with no totter

After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor

Looks like it is from one of their Holi celebrations back in time.

Ever since Sara Ali Khan's debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has been making waves and earning all the love of the fans.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan.