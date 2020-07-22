हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sara Ali Khan

When Sara Ali Khan, mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were like 'riot of colours with water slaughter' - Pic proof

She recently dropped a wonderful picture from her childhood days with mommy Amrita Singh and little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. 

New Delhi: Throwbacks are the best and most priced possessions, hands down! Young and generation-next star Sara Ali Khan shares some of the best throwback pictures and videos from her treasure box on Instagram. 

She recently dropped a wonderful picture from her childhood days with mommy Amrita Singh and little brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Also, do not miss out on Sara's poetic caption:

Mother, Daughter- Iggy Potter
Riot of colours with Water Slaughter 
Mommy so young I almost forgot her 
Gulaal we threw, off-guard we caught her 
But it was healthy fun with no totter 
After all she’s mother dearest- the OG Fautor 

Looks like it is from one of their Holi celebrations back in time. 

Ever since Sara Ali Khan's debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has been making waves and earning all the love of the fans. 

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan. 

 

