When Shahid Kapoor Said He Can Never Erase Ex Kareena Kapoor Khan From His Memory

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s past relationship remains one of the most discussed topics in Bollywood, even years after their breakup. The duo, who fell in love while working together in the early 2000s, dated for nearly five years before calling it quits in 2007. Their relationship, which was once admired by fans, ended on a sour note, leading them to avoid each other for a long time.

Despite moving on in their personal lives—Kareena is now married to Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid is happily settled with Mira Rajput—their past often resurfaces in media conversations. One such instance was when Shahid candidly addressed his past relationships, including his equation with Kareena, on Koffee With Karan.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by actress Sonakshi Sinha. As expected, host Karan Johar did not hold back from digging into Shahid’s romantic past. He asked the actor whether he had completely erased Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra from his memory.

In a dignified and composed manner, Shahid responded, “No, of course not. They are very big stars, and they are in the papers every day, so definitely, I cannot erase them. But yes, I do have some bad memories.”

When Karan further probed and asked if there was any particular memory between Kareena and Priyanka that he would like to erase, Shahid replied, “None, as they were too good to me.”



Shahid also admitted during the conversation that he had always been a very committed boyfriend in his relationships. This remark led many to believe that despite his breakups, he valued the bonds he shared and remained respectful toward his former partners.



While Shahid and Kareena Kapoor Khan have long moved on from their past, their romance continues to be a topic of curiosity for Bollywood fans. Despite their highly publicized breakup, both actors have spoken positively about each other in later years, proving that time heals all wounds.