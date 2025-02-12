When Shehnaaz Gill Revealed To Farah Khan That She Doesn’t Want To Marry Anyone After The Death Of Sidharth Shukla

Mumbai/; Shehnaaz Gill, who has always been vocal about her emotions, once made a heartfelt confession to Farah Khan during an episode with her. The actress, who was deeply connected to the late Sidharth Shukla, revealed that she has no plans to get married.

During her visit to Shehnaaz’s house, Farah candidly asked her about marriage, to which Shehnaaz firmly responded, “Nahi, shaadi toh nahi karni hai mujhe.” (No, I don’t want to get married.)

Farah, taken aback by her response, added that even she couldn’t see a suitable match for Shehnaaz at the moment.

In the same show, Shehnaaz even reaclled being possessive about Sidharth, "I was possessive kyuki bhai woh handsome bhi toh that (because he was handsome). If someone is so good-looking, it’s natural to feel insecure and possessive".

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s bond became the heart of Bigg Boss 13, and their chemistry was adored by fans. Even after the show ended, their close friendship continued, leading many to speculate about their relationship status. However, Sidharth’s sudden demise in 2021 left Shehnaaz shattered.

Since then, Shehnaaz has spoken about moving forward in life but has always maintained that Sidharth holds a special place in her heart. Her statement to Farah only reaffirmed that she isn’t looking for marriage or companionship anytime soon.

Despite personal loss, Shehnaaz has focused on her career, making her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and hosting her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She continues to grow professionally while staying true to her emotions.

While fans still ship “SidNaaz,” Shehnaaz’s words show that she cherishes her past but is also determined to carve her own path in life.