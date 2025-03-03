When Sridevi Slammed Boney Kapoor For Proposing Her Despite Being Married & Having Two Kids

Mumbai: Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has often spoken about his love story with the late legendary actress Sridevi. However, their journey was far from easy. In an interview with ABP Live, Boney once revealed how difficult it was to win Sridevi’s heart, especially because he was already married to Mona Shourie Kapoor and had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Boney recalled that when he first confessed his feelings, Sridevi was taken aback and immediately distanced herself from him. “It took me nearly five or six years to convince her. When I proposed, she was shocked and asked me, ‘You’re married and have two kids, how can you even say this to me?’ After that, she didn’t speak to me for six months,” he shared.

Despite being married, Boney admitted that he was deeply in love with Sridevi and never hid his emotions from his first wife. “I have always believed in honesty, and I told Mona everything. Love is never perfect, and sometimes, emotions are beyond our control. But I made sure to be transparent about my feelings,” he said.

During this time, Sridevi maintained her distance, unwilling to be a part of a complicated situation. However, Boney remained patient, believing that fate had something else in store for them. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, and Sridevi finally accepted his love. The couple got married in 1996, and their journey together lasted until Sridevi’s untimely demise in 2018.

Looking back, Boney emphasized the importance of honesty in relationships. “It’s always better to be truthful to your partner and your children. I believe in being a friend, a father, and a mother to my kids. Transparency and understanding are key to making any relationship work,” he added.

Though their love story had its fair share of challenges, Boney and Sridevi’s relationship remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable romances, proving that love, patience, and destiny often go hand in hand.