When SRK Met Akshay: Bollywood Icons Hug It Out At Filmfare 2025, Fans Call For On-Screen Reunion

New Delhi: Bollywood fans witnessed a rare and heartwarming moment on Saturday night at the star-studded Filmfare Awards 2025. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were spotted sharing a warm hug at the ceremony, sending fans into a frenzy.

The moment, captured in photos and videos circulating online, has melted hearts across the internet — with fans now demanding that the two megastars reunite on screen for a film together.

A fan on X shared a snapshot of the duo embracing, captioning it, “When SRK did Priyadarshan’s Billu, I always wished they’d do a film together. I still wish!” Another fan wrote, “They should do a film together!” while a third commented, “Two biggest self-made superstars.”

'Broken' by fandom fights

'Healed' by one HUG pic.twitter.com/7ate3ZffFG (@WittyKumar) October 11, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan returned as the host for the 70th Filmfare Awards, bringing back his trademark wit and charm. The event, held at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad, saw SRK joined by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul as co-hosts.

During the glamorous evening, Akshay Kumar joined Shah Rukh and Karan Johar on stage and even gave a special shout-out to Aryan Khan, congratulating him on his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

Work Front

Akshay Kumar is currently filming Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan — an adaptation of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam starring Mohanlal and Samuthirakani. He has also collaborated with Priyadarshan on the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his next film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film marks SRK’s first major project since Dunki (2023). The ensemble cast includes Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

Filmfare 2025 Highlights

The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards 2025 celebrated the best of Indian cinema with electrifying performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and others.

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies emerged as the night’s big winner, bagging Best Film along with multiple other honours. Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) shared the Best Actor (Male) award, while Alia Bhatt won Best Actress (Female) for her performance in Jigra.

Debutants Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies) and Lakshya (Kill) were recognised for their impressive performances.

The late filmmaker Shyam Benegal was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside veteran actress Zeenat Aman.