When Tanmay Bhat Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia For His Fake Spirituality On His Podcast, Labelled Him As A Big Liar

Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia, more popularly known as Beer Biceps, is currently facing a massive backlash following his inappropriate joke about his parents on his podcast. His crude remarks have sparked widespread criticism, with many fans and even celebrities distancing themselves from him. One notable example is singer B Praak, who refused to appear on his show, a clear sign of how Ranveer’s reputation is taking a hit.

Ranveer, a prominent YouTuber and host of The Ranveer Show has often gone viral with his discussions on spirituality, mental wellness, and personal growth. While these topics resonate with many, his credibility has recently been questioned.

An old episode of him has resurfaced, where popular stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat called out Ranveer for his approach to spirituality. During their conversation, Tanmay accused Ranveer of using spirituality as a money-making tool, calling him a “capitalist.” and a "liar'. Bhat alleged that Ranveer’s podcast discussions on spirituality were nothing more than a facade to rake in profits, suggesting that the topics were being exploited for commercial gain.

Ranveer’s response to Tanmay’s comments was notably casual—he laughed it off and simply mentioned that he knew Tanmay. His dismissive attitude only fuelled the criticism, and the video of the exchange has now gone viral in the wake of his more recent controversy on India’s Got Latent.

Following the uproar surrounding his recent remarks on India’s Got Laten, a show hosted by comedian Samay Raina, Ranveer issued an apology. In the controversial episode, Ranveer made a joke that many deemed disrespectful, particularly towards parents, causing even more public backlash. It has been reported that the episode will be permanently removed from YouTube as part of the fallout.

While Ranveer has apologised for his comments, many are questioning the sincerity of his intentions, particularly given the criticism he faced for allegedly commodifying spirituality. His attempt to explain away his remarks as “jokes” has not been enough to win back the trust of many fans and colleagues.