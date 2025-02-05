When Udit Narayan Fat Shamed Archana Puran Singh Publicly; 'Aap Moti Hoti Jaa Rahi Hai, Gadbad Hai Zara'

Mumbai: Veteran singer Udit Narayan is currently under fire for his recent kissing controversy, and as criticism pours in, his past remarks are also resurfacing on the internet. One such viral video has reignited outrage, showing the singer fat-shaming Archana Puran Singh during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the now-viral clip, Udit Narayan can be seen addressing Archana Puran Singh, expressing his admiration for her. However, what started as a compliment quickly took an awkward turn when he remarked, “Main bhi aapka fan hoon bahut samay se, lekin abhi aap moti hoti jaa rahi hai, gadbad hai zara.”

The remark, which was seemingly made in jest, did not sit well with netizens, who are now slamming the veteran singer for his insensitive and body-shaming comment. Many are calling him out for his “cheap sense of humour” and labelling him as “tharki” (pervy), especially in light of his recent controversy.

Social media is buzzing with reactions, as users criticize Udit Narayan for making inappropriate comments, both in the past and present. Amid his recent controversy, where he was seen kissing a female fan, this resurfaced video has only added to the backlash.

Some netizens pointed out how public figures need to be more responsible with their words, especially in today’s times, where body-shaming is widely condemned. Others expressed disappointment, stating that such jokes at the expense of someone’s appearance are no longer acceptable. Udit Narayan’s public image seems to be going to a new low especially after the kiss controversy.