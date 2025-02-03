When Udit Narayan Kissed Karisma Kapoor & Shreya Ghoshal; Their Reaction Brings Him More Criticism

Mumbai: Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan has landed in controversy after an old video of him kissing a female fan went viral. The resurfaced clip shows Narayan performing at a concert, where a fan kissed him on the cheek while taking a selfie. In response, the 69-year-old singer kissed her on the lips, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

As the backlash grew, more old videos of the singer resurfaced, showing moments where he kissed actresses and singers like Karisma Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, and Alka Yagnik. Their reactions in these clips—shock and visible discomfort—have only intensified the criticism against him.

The internet has been flooded with negative reactions, with many questioning the singer’s behaviour and calling it inappropriate. Some have accused him of crossing personal boundaries, while others are calling for more accountability from public figures.

A few social media comments include, One user commented, “Why does Udit Narayan think this is okay? Look at Karisma and Shreya’s faces!” Another said,“Respect should always be mutual, no matter how famous you are.” One more user added, “This is not ‘fan madness,’ it’s unacceptable behaviour.”

Addressing the controversy, Udit Narayan defended himself, saying the incident was being blown out of proportion. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Fans can get so excited. We are not like that, we are decent people. Some fans express their affection this way. Why should we dwell on this?”

Narayan further explained that at concerts, fans often shake hands or kiss the performer’s hands as a way of showing admiration. He dismissed the controversy as “fan madness” and suggested there may be an agenda behind these viral videos. “People want controversy to surround my family’s image,” he said, adding that he has always maintained a respectful public image and usually greets fans with folded hands and a bow.

While Udit Narayan claims the controversy is being exaggerated, the reactions from Karisma Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, and Alka Yagnik in the viral clips tell a different story. With growing conversations about personal boundaries and consent, even long-admired public figures are now being held accountable for their actions—whether from the past or present.