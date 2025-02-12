When Varun Dhawan Told Ranveer Allahbadia That He Wanted To Join Samay Raina’s Show But...'I Could Get Cancelled'

New Delhi: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina have been at the center of controversy following inappropriate jokes made on Samay's show India’s Got Latent. The remarks, which quickly went viral, have drawn widespread criticism from netizens, with many condemning the humor as distasteful. Amidst this controversy, an old clip from Varun Dhawan’s appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast has resurfaced and is now making waves on social media.

In the video, Varun shares his thoughts on being invited to Samay's show. The Baby John star expressed an initial interest in the show, but was hesitant about joining due to the potential backlash that could come from the unfiltered nature of its comedic style.

Ranveer, acknowledging Samay's rising popularity, says, "We are seeing how Samay's brand of humor is doing well." In response, Varun shares his thoughts on the invitation, stating, "He asked me to be on the show, and I genuinely thrive on it. I would go for it." However, Varun’s then adds, "I could get cancelled."

He further elaborates, saying, "I feel maybe his show could get negatively affected because the more eyeballs you get in that way, sometimes with that kind of humor, it can backfire." Varun also mentions that while Samay isn't worried about the controversies, he remains cautious about the potential consequences for his own career.

Varun continues, "Though he’s not scared of all that. He’s really not scared." To this, Ranveer encourages him, "I think you should do it." But Varun, while seemingly open to the idea, clarifies, "No, I would do it in a skip of a heartbeat. I’m not worried, but I think the teams I am dealing with need me to do it when I’m not promoting something."

Recently, Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina’s show, where he asked a contestant about their parents' intimate relationship. His comments quickly went viral, attracting severe criticism on social media.

In response to the uproar, Ranveer issued a public apology, acknowledging that his remarks were "not appropriate" and "not even funny."