For the love of entertainment, who doesn't know Rakhi Sawant! But it's been a while since we saw her getting papped in those ultra bright neon gym wear, quirky hairdos and displaying her amazing sense of humour while chit-chatting with the paps. Well, motor-mouth Rakhi is not in India and that's why we feel she is missing in action. But where is she?

Rakhi Sawant's Failed Marriages & Legal Battle

For the unversed, In 2019, Sawant married an NRI man named Ritesh, which ended in divorce in early 2022. In May 2022, she married Adil Khan Durrani but their relationship ended in 2023 following allegations of infidelity and domestic harassment. Durrani was arrested in connection with these allegations and served five months in jail.

Rakhi and her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani have been embroiled in a legal battle ever since their separation. The duo made headlines in 2023 due to their ugly divorce. Adil has also filed a complaint against Rakhi over property fraud, as per Times Now.

In one of her video statement given to Instant Bollywood, she revealed why she is not seeking help from Bollywood bigwigs amid her legal battles, "Main kisi se madad nahi maangti hoon. Yeh meri jung hai. Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan toh ek second mein meri bail karwa denge lekin main kisi ki madad nahi maang rahi hoon."

"Main kab tak haath failati rahungi, kab tak bheek maangti rahungi. Bhikaran ho gayi hoon main. Mujhe Hindustan ke kaanoon pe vishwas hai." Rakhi added.

Rakhi Sawant's Health Issues

Rakhi Sawant was diagnosed with a tumour in her uterus in May 2024. In an interview with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, she revealed that "The doctors thought it was a heart attack but later, they found a 10 cm tumour in my stomach. I always wondered why I was bloating so much. Then they removed my uterus and tumour. I was in coma and in ICU."

Rakhi revealed that Salman Khan paid her mounting hospital bills. "He never forgets his people. He helps without telling anyone. He helped me with my medical expenses." Another person who helped Rakhi during her recovery was her ex-husband, Ritesh. Despite their separation, Ritesh stood by her side and the actress praised him also.

Rakhi Sawant's Third Wedding

In January this year, Rakhi Sawant, once again dropped the 'shaadi bomb'. She shared details about her potential Pakistani suitor Dodi Khan, and hinted that she might settle in Dubai after her marriage.

“Shaadi Pakistan me hogi with Islamic rituals. Reception will be in India, and we’ll go to Switzerland or the Netherlands for our honeymoon. We will settle in Dubai,” Rakhi Sawant told TOI in an interview.

However, later Dodi Khan clarified in an Instagram post that while he found Rakhi to be kind-hearted, he could not marry her.

Where Is Rakhi Sawant Now?

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant celebrated her 46th birthday with her close friends in Dubai. The controversial star has not come back to India for a long time. Reportedly, the court has sent her summons to surrender, but she is not coming back to evade arrest. She was seen in one of the cooking vlogs of Farah Khan in Dubai. Additionally, she mentioned potentially settling in Dubai after a future marriage.

The Bollywood sensation is staying in Dubai there amidst her legal battles with her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani. She is also facing potential arrest in India and mentioned she won't seek help from Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan in her current situation. She recently attended the 9th Edition India International Influencer Awards - IIIA Awards in Dubai.

Well, for Rakhi lovers, she still posts on social media - but Instagram is missing the drama queen back home!