'Where Is Sonu Kakkar?' Netizens Ask As Neha Kakkar Posts Pic With Brother Tony

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar recently posted pictures with her brother Tony Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh. The Kala Chashma singer captioned the post: "Joy of flying with favourite people!!!!" However, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that Sonu Kakkar was missing from the picture and questioned her absence.

Earlier, Sonu Kakkar had publicly announced that she has cut ties with her siblings.

In a post that was later deleted, the popular singer wrote: “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today ."

'Where Is Sonu Kakkar'

An upset fan asked, “Why are you silent on @sonukakkarofficial matter? Please clarify. We are upset.”

Another commented, “Love this family but where is @sonukakkarofficial didi?”

A third joined the wave of comments, stating, “We miss Sonu Kakkar.”

“Why did you guys sideline your sister?” a fourth user questioned.

Another individual wrote, “We need the trio back.”

Both Neha and Tony have not responded to the post made by Sonu Kakkar.

Last month, Neha Kakkar was brutally trolled and criticized for arriving three hours late to a concert in Melbourne. A video of her breaking down during the event went viral. She later clarified that the organizers had left with her money without providing food or water.