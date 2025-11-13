Where Was Sunita Ahuja When Govinda Was Hospitalised? What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on November 12, 2025 after losing consciousness, as per top news agency. He got discharged later in the afternoon and spoke with the media stationed outside the hospital. The actor told the media that it happened because he stretched himself beyond his capability while exercising.

Amid all of this, many wondered why Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was missing from the scene? Now, actor's friend and lawyer Lalit Bindal explained what really happened that night and Sunita wasn’t with him at that moment.

What Happened On The Night Govinda Fell Unconscious

Lalit told Hindustan Times, “Kal din mein unko weakness thi, and then achanak se shaam ko disorientation laga tha for a few seconds. Unconscious hue the… Uske baad unke family doctor ne unko

phone pe ek dawai batai which he took (Govinda was feeling weak on Tuesday, and then he felt disoriented in the evening. He got in touch with his family doctor who gave him medicine).”

Lalit further added, “Govinda took the medicine around 8:30-9:00 pm, and then went to rest in his room. Then, achanak se (suddenly), he again felt uneasy, disoriented, weak and felt suffocated around 12 in the night. Following which, Govinda called me home. I reached his home at 12:15 and after the advice from his doctor, took him to the hospital. We took him to the emergency ward where his vitals were checked and he was admitted. He was admitted around 1 am."

Where Was Sunita Ahuja?

Lalit explained that she wasn’t in Mumbai when the incident happened, "Sunita was not in town and had gone for a wedding. She came to Mumbai late at night, and is coming to the hospital now. Meanwhile, his daughter Tina was in Chandigarh for some work. She is also on her way back, and will be with Govinda by the evening."

The actor recently visited Dharmendra, who is recovering in the Breach Candy Hospital.