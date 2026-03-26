‘Where was this voice when Iranians were dying?’: Mandana Karimi slams Boman over ‘Iranis ready for peace’ video

New Delhi: Veteran actor Boman Irani recently shared a satirical video roasting Donald Trump, while wittily roping in the “Iranis” for peace talks amid the ongoing conflict.

In the video, Boman referred to his Irani roots and joked about being one of the people who could speak to Trump regarding peace negotiations. Expressing his willingness to help and do “anything for peace,” he added a humorous condition, that instead of him travelling abroad, the delegation should come to Mumbai.

“So, as you may know, it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to talk to the Iranis, and three people have been beckoned to speak: Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani, and me,” Boman said.

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“I'm ready. We can do anything for peace. My only condition is that I won’t go to Washington. Let their delegation come here, to the Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll treat them to whatever they like, feed them dhansak and custard, and even bring a gas cylinder. I think that will make life very, very smooth for all of us,” he added.

While many celebrities found the video amusing, Iranian actress Mandana Karimi criticised the actor for allegedly staying “silent” over the deaths of several Iranian citizens during the war.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi commented, “My dear @boman_irani If you call yourself Bombon Irani and offer to share the formula of Custard gas, Trump may make the effort to come to Dadarland.”

Comedian Sorabh Pant joked, “Dhansak could resolve many conflicts.”

Celebrities including Sameera Reddy, Salim Merchant, Tabu, Farhan Akhtar, Zareen Khan, Siddharth, Soni Razdan, and Gajraj Rao reacted with laughing emojis, appreciating Irani’s humorous take.

Mandana Karimi criticises Boman Irani

The Bigg Boss 9 fame questioned the timing of Boman Irani’s video, noting that it came when India started feeling the impact of the war.

In the comments section, Mandana wrote, “Boman Irani sir… suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, and silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me, we've lived it. We've spoken about it.”

She further added, “But now… there's a video. Now there's concern. Now there's humour about gas, about Trump, about ‘come to my house.’ Sir, with all respect, you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying?”

“From silence to satire—that was fast. Anyway… just an observation,” she concluded.

Boman Irani has not responded to Mandana Karimi’s remarks yet.

West Asia conflict

Meanwhile, the situation in West Asia continues to remain tense. Despite claims by Donald Trump that negotiations with Iran are underway and the conflict could soon end, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East as the war enters its fourth week.

Earlier, on March 22, more than 100 people, including children, were injured after ballistic missiles fired by Iran struck the southern Israeli towns of Arad and Dimona, causing extensive damage to residential areas and overwhelming local emergency services, officials said.

Rescue teams worked through the night, tending to the injured and clearing debris from collapsed buildings. Hospitals reported treating dozens of civilians for shrapnel wounds, fractures, and shock, with some in critical condition.

(Inputs from ANI)