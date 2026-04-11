Which city is called the film capital of India? It’s not just Mumbai

When people think of the “film capital of India,” the immediate answer is usually Mumbai—and for good reason. Home to Bollywood, Mumbai has long dominated India’s cinematic imagination, producing some of the country’s most iconic films and stars. But India’s film landscape is far more diverse, and calling Mumbai the only film capital overlooks several other powerful regional industries that shape Indian cinema.

In fact, the title of “film capital” is increasingly shared.

Take Hyderabad, for instance. It is home to Ramoji Film City, one of the largest integrated film studio complexes in the world. Hyderabad serves as the hub of Tollywood, which has seen massive commercial success in recent years with pan-India blockbusters gaining global attention. The scale, infrastructure, and rising international reach make Hyderabad a strong contender for India’s film capital.

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Then there’s Chennai, the heart of Kollywood. Known for its technical brilliance, experimental storytelling, and influential filmmakers, Chennai has played a crucial role in shaping Indian cinema. Many legendary actors and directors began their journeys here, and its studios continue to produce critically acclaimed films.

Kolkata also deserves mention. Once the epicentre of Indian cinema during the era of auteurs like Satyajit Ray, the city remains culturally significant. While it may not match the commercial scale of Mumbai or Hyderabad today, its artistic legacy continues to influence filmmakers worldwide.

Even Kochi and Bengaluru contribute through the Malayalam and Kannada film industries, known for their strong narratives and growing digital presence.

So, which city is truly the film capital of India? The answer isn’t singular anymore. While Mumbai remains the face of Indian cinema globally, cities like Hyderabad and Chennai are redefining the industry with their scale, innovation, and reach. In today’s era of regional storytelling going national—and even international—India doesn’t have just one film capital. It has many.