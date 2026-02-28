Which is the world's most expensive cake? THIS Bollywood actress cuts 7-tier diamond studded cake worth Rs 16 cr - Watch

Model-turned actress Urvashi Rautela recently celebrated her birthday in the most glamourous way on February 25. She gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on social media where the stunner not only ushered in her special moment in a grand way but also had real-diamond studded cake.

Yes! Urvashi cut a 7-tier diamond studded cake on her birthday, calling it the most expensive cake, reportedly worth Rs 16 crore. She posted several photos and videos from the party. Take a look:

Most expensive cake in the world

According to media reports, the most expensive cake in the world is 'Runway Cake' by Debbie Wingham, priced worth $75 million. It is an edible sculpture adorned with thousands of real diamonds and rare gems, created for a high-profile event in the UAE.

Other expensive cake is the 'Cullinan Diamond Cake which is priced at $7M by Guillaume Sanchez.

Urvashi Rautela's luxury car collection, net worth & popularity

The actress bought home a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth Rs 12 crore in 2025. She also added a green Mercedes G-Wagon worth Rs 5 crore, to her luxe collection. She has over 69.3 million followers on Instagram alone - making her a popular celebrity on social media.

According to several reports, Urvashi Rautela's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 250 crore to Rs 550 crore - charging a huge figure for her performances, brand endorsements and movies.

The actress celebrated her birthday with a noble cause too. She supported the marriage of 251 underprivileged girls at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, helping families who were facing financial difficulties.

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming work

On the work front, she has Ghuspaithiya, which is a remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. She is also set to make her lead debut in Telugu films with Black Rose.

Urvashi Rautela is all set make her Hollywood debut with a Netflix film tentatively titled Renata Fonte, alongside Michele Morrone. It will be directed by Barbara Bialowas and produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes.