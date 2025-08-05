New Delhi: Whatever Bollywood top star Deepika Padukone touches, turns gold...well, literally! After sweeping audiences with her powerful roles and movies, she has now featured in the most-watched Instagram reel in the world with a mind-blowing 1.9 billion views.

World's Most Watched Instagram Reel

The stunner of an actress as a massive 80 million followers on Instagram. She shared a reel with Hilton as their global brand ambassador, starring in their latest 'It Matters Where You Stay' campaign. As of 4 August, the reel had crossed 1.9 billion views, making it the most-viewed reel on the platform, reports Hindustan Times report.

Many people dropped their reactions in the comment section of the post. One of them commented, Most watched Instagram reel in the world!? Queen for reason! Love from Sri Lanka. Another person wrote: 1.9B Views is no joke.. Queen for a reason. One user said: 1.9 billion what !!?!?!?!?? First time i've seen billion views. Another user wrote: Hardik Pandya record break

Looks like this 1.9 billion views, this new reel has broken Hardik Pandya x BGMI (1.6 B Views) record, Flex Your New Phone (1.4 B Views), and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s with 503 million+ views records respectively.

Deepika Padukone's Recent International Honours

Deepika Padukone was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026 recently. Besides, The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recently revealed that Deepika Padukone is included in the Class of 2026, with notable figures such as Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, and Demi Moore, among others.