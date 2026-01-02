Who Am I? 51-Year-Old Unmarried Hollywood Actor Whose Step-Mother Is A Sikh, Has $300 Million Estimated Net Worth; His Famous Hairstyle Was Once Banned By Taliban In Afghanistan

Who Am I? In our 'who am I' series today, let's try to dig out more information about this top Hollywood hottie who is 51 and yet unmarried. He has acted in several Box Office blockbusters with his first Oscar nod coming in at the age of 19. He received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993). Let's find out his Indian connection in this feature. Can you guess who is he?

Leonardo DiCaprio On Step-Mom

The actor told Times magazine, “My stepmother is a Sikh. My father is from the sort of hippie counterculture, grew up in San Fran in Los Angeles. He hung out with a lot of the underground art movement in the Los Angeles of the 70s.”

Hollywood superstar's step mother Peggy Ann Farrar is an Amritdhari Sikh, who wears a turban, and is often seen in traditional Indian dresses. She married his father, George DiCaprio, in 1995 and embraced Sikhism years ago.

Who Is Peggy Ann Farrar?

She's the second wife of George DiCaprio (Leonardo DiCaprio's father) and stepmother to Leonardo, having moved to Los Angeles with her son Adam (Leo's stepbrother) after marrying George. Reportedly, she was also involved in in the 1970s counterculture movement in California, where she met Leo's father.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Early Life

Leonardo is the only child of Irmelin Indenbirken, a German legal secretary, and George DiCaprio, an American underground comix artist and distributor. George's paternal grandparents, Salvatore Di Caprio and Rosina Cassella, were Italian, while his mother, Olga Anne Jacobs, was of German descent.

When the actor was one year old, Irmelin and George got divorced, after the latter fell in love with another woman and moved out. However, to raise DiCaprio together, Irmelin and George moved into twin cottages with a shared garden in Echo Park, Los Angeles. There, as per Wiki information, George lived with his girlfriend and her son, Adam Farrar.

Trivia About Leonardo DiCaprio

It is believed that the Hollywood icon got his name after a pregnant Irmelin (his mother) first felt him kick while she was looking at a Leonardo da Vinci painting in the Uffizi museum in Florence, Italy.

When Brad Pitt Refused To Believe...

In the same interview, Leo shared that his dad once visited the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with his stepmom. But co-star, Brad Pitt, refused to believe that they were his parents. Leo said, “I remember when we are turning a corner out of Musso and Frank's into Hollywood Boulevard. I said to Brad, ‘That’s my dad and my stepmom there, and he goes, ‘Yeah, right!’ I said no, that's them! He goes, ‘Yeah! right!’ I said I know they look like extras in this movie but that's really them! That's how they dress everyday. It was an amazing moment!”

Leo's Famous Titanic Haircut Was Banned?

Yes, the very popular Jack Dawson hairstyle by Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic was effectively banned by the Taliban in Afghanistan in the late 1990s, as it was seen as too Western and against their strict social codes, forcing many young men to cut their hair, reportedly.