Who am I? Actress made her debut at 16, got married to famous co-star who played her brother in films; quit acting after marriage, has 2 kids...

Who am I? Today, in this feature, we will dig deeper about an actress who worked predominantly in the South and after featuring in several hit movies, decided to quit the industry and enjoy her marital life with husband and kids. Can you guess who is she?

Meet Parvathy Jayaram

Parvathy Jayaram's real name is Ashwathy Kurup, and she is the cousin of Shobhana Chandrakumar Pillai - the famous Bharatanatyam dancer and South actress. Parvathy was reportedly spotted by director Lenin Rajendran, who offered her the lead role in his movie which never released. Therefore, Vivahitare Itihile (1986), directed by Balachandra Menon became her maiden venture when she was only 16.

Parvathy Jayaram's best works

Parvathy Jayaram became a famous star in Malayalam movies back in 80s & 90s. Her most revered works include Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam (1987), Thoovanathumbikal (1987), Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu (1988), Aparan (1988), Vadakkunokkiyantram (1989), 1921 (1988), Kireedam (1989), Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal (1989), Artham (1989), Utharam (1989), Jagratha (1989), Dr. Pasupathy (1990), Akkare Akkare Akkare (1990) Souhrudam (1991) and Kamaladalam (1992).

Actress married her on-screen brother

Parvathy worked with famous South actor-comedian Jayaram in many movies including Shubhayathra (1990), Swagatham (1989), Ulsavapittennu (1988), and Aparan (1988). Later, the duo got married in 1992 at Town Hall, Ernakulam.

Interestingly, in 1989 movie Swagatham, Jayaram and Parvathy played siblings. The film was directed by Venu Nagavally. They also played brother and sister in mystery psychological thriller film written and directed by P Padmarajan, based on his short story of the same name.

This was Jayaram's debut movie and is considered as a cult classic in Malayalam cinema.

Parvathy quit acting

After marriage, Parvathy quit showbiz and enjoyed her marital bliss with her family in Chennai. The couple have two children, Kalidas Jayaram and Malavika Jayaram.

In her old interview to The New Indian Express, Parvathy reflected on her decision to quit acting and said, "One spouse has to sacrifice their career, otherwise, it will be difficult to bring up the children properly. If there is a good salary earned by the husband why should the wife work?"

Who is Jayaram?

Jayaram is a famous South actor who works in Malayalam Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Sanskrit films. He is a multi-talented artiste who can also double as a chenda percussionist, mimicry artist, and occasional playback singer. Jayaram has acted in more than 200 films and has been honoured with many coveted awards.