Who Am I? Beautiful Actress Who Gave Up IIT For Showbiz; Later Worked In Google, Is Now A CEO At A Top Corporate Earning In Crores

Meet Light-Eyed Actress Who Gave Up IIT For Bollywood: In our Who Am I? series, let's scroll through about the actress who earned appreciation for her gorgeous light-eyed looks and acting chops. She made her debut at 18, having worked with the best in business, she decided to quit movies and got married to an NRI. She went on to study MBA in New York and joined Google India as the Industry Head of Agency Business in April 2019. Guess who is she?

Who Am I?

The actress we are talking about is none other than Mayoori Kango, who shot to fame with her track 'Ghar se nikalte hi' from 'Papa Kahte Hain' (1996) co-starring Jugal Hansraj. She did her schooling from Saint Francis De Sales in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and was a student at Deogiri College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Her mother is a noted stage actress, which introduced her to acting.

She got her big break while visiting her mother in Mumbai. Director Saeed Akhtar Mirza offered her a role in Naseem (1995) - a Bollywood film based on the Babri Masjid demolition. She first rejected the offer due to her board exams but later accepted it. Eventually, it landed her a film by Mahesh Bhatt - Papa Kehte Hai (1996).

Mayoori Kango's professional Highs

According to her Linkedin profile, Mayuri Kango describes herself as a 'passionate marketer' who began her corporate journey in 2007 as an Associate Media Manager at the American digital agency 360i. In 2009, she moved to Resolution Media, a New York-based advertising firm. From 2010 to 2012, Kango served as Associate Director (Media) at Digitas, a Boston-based experience agency.

In 2016, she took on the role of Managing Director at Performics, a performance marketing agency under the Publicis Groupe. In March 2019, Mayuri joined Google India and now Mayuri has rejoined Publicis Groupe in August 2025.

Who Is Mayoori Kango's Husband

Mayoori tied the knot with an NRI named Aditya Dhillon on 28 December 2003, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In 2011, the couple welcomed a son.

Left IIT For Films?

According to a report in Live mint, during her study years, Mayoori had managed to secure an admission to IIT Kanpur, but chose to follow her passion for movies instead.

From Acting to CEO

In New York, she studied MBA in marketing and finance from Baruch College Zicklin School of Business. After being the Managing Director for Performics, a leading digital media agency a part of the French group Publicis, she took up India industry head – agency business position for Google India. Recently, she is CEO At Publicis Global Delivery.

