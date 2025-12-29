Who Am I? Bollywood Superstar Who Worked With Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla But Disappeared Suddenly...Was Once Reportedly Jailed For Trespassing Ashram, Is Missing For 33 Years

Who Am I? Guess Actor: In our Who Am I? series today, let's try to go down the memory lane and scroll through the pages of showbiz where once seen as a superstar in Hindi movies, this actor worked with A-listers including late legend Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Padmini Kolhapure and Juhi Chawla among others. The actor we are talking about suddenly disappeared from showbiz world and despite many trying to trace his whereabouts were never really been able to locate him as yet.

Who Is Raj Kiran?

Raj Kiran Mahtani, a former Bollywood actor made his acting debut in BR Ishara's Kaagaz Ki Nao opposite Sarika in 1975 and has ever since featured in more than 100 films, until the 1990s. He became a household name with his work in films such as Shikshaa, Maan Abhiman, Ek Naya Rishta, Karz, Baseraa, Arth, and Raaj Tilak. He also made his television debut with the TV series 'Reporter' in 1994.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His act in Mahesh Bhatt's Arth and Karz gave him name and fame among fans.

Later, Kiran suddenly disappeared from the film industry and was believed to have been living as a recluse in the United States, but conflicting reports from 2011, have indicated his current whereabouts are unknown, as per Wiki information.

Raj Kiran's Family Life

Raj Kiran was born in Mumbai to a Sindhi Hindu family. Many reports suggested that he suffered acute depression, when his career declined and also faced domestic crises. Some reports also claimed that he was also admitted to a mental asylum in Mumbai.

When Stars Looked Out For Him

Veteran actress Deepti Naval once tried to look for Kiran through Facebook, writing: "Looking for a friend from the film world, his name is Raj Kiran – we have no news of him – last heard he was driving a cab in New York, if anyone has any clue, please tell . . ."

In 2011, Rishi Kapoor, who was on a trip to the United States, reached out to Kiran's brother Gobind Mahtani and told that Kiran was in a mental asylum in Atlanta, but was not given more details. However, Kiran's daughter, subsequently issued a public statement, negating the reports of Kiran being found in Atlanta.

She clarified that the family had been searching for him, with the assistance of New York police and private detectives for years.

When Raj Kiran Was Jailed

According to reports, Raj Kiran was once jailed in the mid-1990s for approximately one month for trespassing on a religious ashram property in Bangalore. His father bailed him out, as per reports.

Somy Ali On Finding Raj Kiran

In 2024, former Bollywood actress Somy Ali revealed that she made a promise to late star Rishi Kapoor that she will never stop looking for actor Raj Kiran and has spent 20 years trying to find him. Sharing a video on Raj Kiran with the title track music of 'Karz' playing in the background, she wrote: “Friends, There is also a financial reward if I get some legitimate findings. No frauds or scams. I made a promise to the late Mr. Rishi Kapoor that I will make sure that I will never stop looking for the actor, Raj Kiran. I have spent 20 years trying to find him which included flying to various States paid by own money and at times borrowing it from my mom. So Chintu ji can rest in peace and I would have fulfilled my promise.

It’s only to see if he’s okay and if he needs any kind of help. As a victim advocate and running my organization for 17 years, my gut never fails me and I just want to know if he is doing okay. That’s literally all we ever wanted and now I have to fulfill my promise.”

She also added that another actress also tried to find Raj Kiran but couldn't.