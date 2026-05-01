Who am I? Bollywood's Rs 100 crore club king, Actor holds record of highest films hitting Rs 100 cr milestone; beats Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan
Who am I? Guess the celeb: He has 'Welcome to the Jungle' set to release in June this year and one of his most anticipated movie remains Hera Pheri 3 this year.
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Who am I? Guess the celeb: In this series today, we will take a look at the box office report card of this superstar from Bollywood who holds the record of having highest number of movies in the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club. He has not only made a top slot for himself in this list but also races past the Khan superstar trio of Indian cinema - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Can you guess, who are we talking about?
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Meet Akshay Kumar - the king of Rs 100 cr club
Yes! It is none other than Khiladi Akshay Kumar, whose movie easily smashed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office. Not just 1, 2 or 3 but as many as 20 of his films have smoothly sailed through the milestone and how!
Recently, Akki's latest outing with iconic filmmaker Priyadarshan Bhooth Bangla became his 20th film to cross the Rs. 100 crore net collection in India, making him the actor with the highest number of Rs. 100 crore films in Bollywood. According to Siasat.com report, he has beaten Salman Khan, who has 18 films in the Rs. 100 crore club.
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Bhooth Bangla raked in Rs. 113.40 crore domestically, and worldwide it grossed approximately Rs. 180 crore, including Rs. 41.50 crore from overseas markets. The film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, and Jisshu Sengupta.
A look at Akshay Kumar' Rs 100 crore films
- Rowdy Rathore – Rs. 133 crore
- Holiday – Rs. 113 crore
- Airlift – Rs. 129 crore
- Housefull 3 – Rs. 109 crore
- Rustom – Rs. 128 crore
- Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 117 crore
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs. 134.25 crore
- Gold – Rs. 105 crore
- 2.0 – Rs. 189 crore
- Kesari – Rs. 154.42 crore
- Mission Mangal – Rs. 203 crore
- Housefull 4 – Rs. 208.50 crore
- Good Newwz – Rs. 205.14 crore
- Sooryavanshi – Rs. 196 crore
- OMG 2 – Rs. 150 crore
- Sky Force – Rs. 134.93 crore
- Housefull 5 – Rs. 198.41 crore
- Jolly LLB 3 – Rs. 100.85 crore
Other Bollywood actors and their Rs 100 cr listings
- Akshay Kumar – 20 films
- Salman Khan – 18 films
- Ajay Devgn – 16 films
- Shah Rukh Khan – 10 films
- Ranveer Singh – 9 films
- Hrithik Roshan – 8 films
- Rajinikanth – 8 films
- Vijay – 8 films
- Prabhas – 7 films
- Aamir Khan – 7 films
- Ranbir Kapoor – 7 films
Akshay Kumar was famous for working in at least 3-4 films a year while Khans did one or 2 movies per year - this majorly contributed to Akki's Rs 100 crore success ratio.
Akshay Kumar's upcoming films
Akki has Welcome to the Jungle set to release in June this year. However, his most anticipated movie remains Hera Pheri 3 this year, reuniting him with Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and filmmaker Priyadarshan.
He also has Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan which again is a Priyardarhan outing.
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