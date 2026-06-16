/Who am I? Born in the family of doctors, after his Hindi movies flopped, he became a Bangladeshi star; today he is father of Gen Z Bollywood actress

Who am I? In this series today, let's try to dig out lesser known facts about this famous 80s and 90s star who hails from the family of doctors but didn't follow that path. He rather chose to become an actor and even crossed industries when some of his movies tanked. Who is he, can you guess the celeb?
Born to Sharad Panday, a heart surgeon known for the 'Panday shunt' workaround for mitral valve replacement, and Snehlata Panday, a physician - actor Chunky Panday also has an elder brother Chikki. Sharad performed India's first heart transplant.
Snehlata was a gynaecologist who reportedly started a beauty parlour and a clinic for slimming during the 1980s, one of the first of its kind in India. Many top celebs were a regular at her clinic, including Rekha and Vinod Khanna.
Not many know that Lt. Col. Raj Kumar Kapoor, a retired Indian Army officer turned actor-director, who had launched Shah Rukh Khan with TV show Fauji (1989), was Chunky Panday's maternal uncle.
Chunky Panday made his debut in 1987 with 'Aag Hi Aag' opposite Neelam Kothari, followed by Tezaab (1988). Film producer Pahlaj Nihalani gave Chunky his first break in 1987 by signing him up for two films, his debut film and Paap Ki Duniya.
He starred in many ensemble-led movies from 1987 to 1993. Some of his hit movies include Paap Ki Duniya (1988), Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988), Ghar Ka Chiraag (1989), Nakabandi, Zahreelay (1990), Rupaye Dus Karod, Vishwatma (1992), Lootere (1993) and Aankhen (1993). His solo hit was Parda Hai Parda (1992) among others.
After facing tough competition from new wave of actors back in 90s (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar among others), Chunky was only getting roles which were second-fiddle to the main hero. Therefore, he moved to Bangladesh movies.
In 1995, he was offered his first films as the lead hero in Bangladeshi films. He acted in six films between 1995 and 1997 as hero in Bangladesh and all of them were successful.
In early 2000s, he featured in Bollywood movies like Tirchhi Topiwale, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Kaun Rokega Mujhe and Jwalamukhi. He was then seen in Qayamat: City Under Threat, Elaan, Don: The Chase Begins Again, Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost and Apna Sapna Money Money.
In 2005, he played an underworld gangster in the Ram Gopal Varma film D – Underworld Badshah, Darwaaza Bandh Rakho. Later, he again shot to fame with his role of 'Aakhri Pasta' in the 2010 comedy hit Housefull.
Chunky Panday married Bhavana Panday in January 1998 after dating for a while. They have two daughters, Ananya Panday, who is a famous Gen Z actress and Rysa.
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