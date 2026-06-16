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  • /Who am I? Born in the family of doctors, after his Hindi movies flopped, he became a Bangladeshi star; today he is father of Gen Z Bollywood actress

Who am I? Born in the family of doctors, after his Hindi movies flopped, he became a Bangladeshi star; today he is father of Gen Z Bollywood actress

Who am I? Chunky Panday made his debut in 1987 with 'Aag Hi Aag' opposite Neelam Kothari, followed by Tezaab (1988).

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Who am I? Born in the family of doctors, after his Hindi movies flopped, he became a Bangladeshi star; today he is father of Gen Z Bollywood actress
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram/File photo

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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