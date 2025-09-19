Who Am I? Daughter Of A Police Officer Whose Sister Served In Indian Army, THIS Sensational Beauty Quit Engineering To Become An Actress, Worked With Salman Khan, Jackie Chan...

Who Am I? Guess The Celeb: In our 'Who Am I?' series today, we will talk about a celebrity who belongs to a non-filmy background. She started off as a model then went on to bag regional movies, however it was with her Hindi debut in a biopic on a cricketer's life which earned her name and fame. At 33 today, she was the only Indian celebrity to attend the recent Calvin Klein's NY event. Let's breakdown to who is she?

Meet Disha Patani

Model-turned-actress Disha Patani made her screen debut with the Telugu film Loafer (2015) by director Puri Jagannadh which was made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 million. But it was with her Hindi movie debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story biopic in 2016 which got her fame. She also did Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga in 2017, sharing screen space with none other than the legendary Jackie Chan. Ever Since Disha has done Baaghi 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Radhe, Kanguva and Malang to name a few.

Daughter Of A Police Officer

Belonging to a non-filmy background, Disha Patani's father Jagadish Singh Patani is a police officer and her mother is a health inspector. Her elder sister, Khushboo Patani served as a Major in the Indian Army and is a fitness coach-cum-entrepreneur. Her younger brother's name is Suryansh Patani.

Disha Patani Quit Engineering

According to media reports, she quit her 2nd year of Engineering from Amity University, Lucknow. In showbiz, she earned her place well and in 2019, she appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list as well.

Disha Patani - Most Viewed Indian Star

In March 2023, Disha Patani performed in various cities in the US for 'The Entertainers' tour, alongside Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben and Zahrah S Khan.

She also performed at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Indian Premier League and in 2024, she was placed 21st on IMDb's List of 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars.

Disha Patani Dating History

After she stormed into showbiz world, rumour mills were abuzz with the dating speculation of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff for the longest. However, in 2023, it was widely reported that the two have called it quits. Later, Disha was often spotted hanging out with her close friend and gym buddy Aleksander Alexilic.

Some media reports also claim that before making it big in movies, Disha Patani was dating TV's heartthrob Parth Samthaan. However, neither the actress nor any of the actors mentioned above have ever confirmed their relationship status in public.