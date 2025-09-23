In our new 'Who Am I' series, let's explore about this global diva, who has a massive fan following. She is not from a filmy-family but worked her way up through hard work and determination. Won the Miss World 2000 title and wowed the audiences. There has been no looking back ever since. But who is she? Let's dig out more:

Who Is Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra won the most coveted Miss World 2000 pageant and entered the showbiz world. Sha made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood feature in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). She went on to star in Andaaz (2003) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) but her major turning point was 2004 romantic thriller Aitraaz with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She worked in films like Krrish, Don and Fashion ( for which she earned a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress). She also did Kaminey (2009), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Barfi! (2012), Mary Kom (2014), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), and Bajirao Mastani (2015) among many other blockbuster hits.

She founded a production company Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015, she produced several films under it, including the Marathi films Ventilator (2016) and Paani (2019), and the self-starring Hindi biopic The Sky Is Pink (2019).

Meet Highest-Paid Indian Actress

Yes, despite moving to Hollywood and juggling between the both worlds, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is still India's highest-paid actress. She has two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards to her credit. In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Forbes listed her among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, and in 2022, she was named in the BBC 100 Women list.

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Work

Priyanka Chopra explored her horizon and played Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series Quantico, becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series.

In Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has done Baywatch (2017), Isn't It Romantic (2019), The White Tiger (2021), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021), and starred in the action thriller series Citadel (2023–present).

Priyanka Chopra's Family, Educational Qualifications

PeeCee was born in Jamshedpur to Ashok and Madhu Chopra, both physicians in the Indian Army She has a brother, Siddharth. Film actresses Parineeti Chopra, Meera Chopra and Mannara Chopra are her cousins and Neelam Upadhyaya is her sister-in-law.

Because her parents' as military physicians were posted at different places in India, among the schools she attended were La Martiniere Girls' School in Lucknow and St Maria Goretti College in Bareilly.

At 13, she moved to the United States to study, living with her aunt, and attending schools in Newton, Massachusetts, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after a stop in Queens, New York. As per Wikipedia, she returned to India after 3 years and finished her senior year of her high-school education at the Army Public School in Bareilly.

Priyanka Chopra's Net Worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Priyanka Chopra has a staggering net worth of $80 million. At 43 she has built her empire with most earnings coming from movies in the US and India, brand endorsements, production ventures, and smart startup investments.

Priyanka Chopra's Marriage With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra dated American singer and actor, Nick Jonas briefly in 2018 before tying the knot in December the same year. The duo had a dreamy wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.